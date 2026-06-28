Holding Ashura Rituals, Ceremony of Raising Hussaini Flag in Various Areas of Mount Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The ceremony of raising the Hussaini flag was held in the town of Qifoun and also at the Al-Bihar complex in the Sablin area, with the presence of a group of scholars, political and social figures, families of martyrs, and various segments of the people. At this ceremony, after recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, the speakers, while explaining the objectives of the Ashura movement, emphasized the necessity of safeguarding the ideals of Imam Hussain (a.s.), the culture of sacrifice, resistance, and keeping alive the Hussaini rites, and then the Hussaini flag was raised in an atmosphere filled with grief and spirituality.

Widespread Ashura processions were also held in the towns of Al-Wardaniyeh, Joun, and Al-Jiyeh with enthusiastic participation of the people. The participants, carrying Hussaini flags and chanting elegies and Ashura slogans, mourned in the streets of these areas and emphasized their adherence to the values of the Ashura uprising, including standing against oppression, defending the truth, and preserving human dignity.

The organizers of these ceremonies announced that the rituals of the night and day of Ashura are a renewal of the pledge with the movement of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the transmission of the eternal messages of Karbala to future generations. These programs were held with the widespread participation of the people, local officials, scholars, and social activists in a spiritual atmosphere accompanied by elegy recitation and Hussaini mourning.

**************

End/ 345E