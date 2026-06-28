Agreement with Israel Has No Legitimacy, Will Never Be Implemented

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmad Qablan, a Lebanese cleric, announced in a statement that the agreement reached between the current Lebanese government and the Israeli regime through U.S. mediation is, in his view, "completely devoid of any legitimacy" and is considered one of the greatest national crises in Lebanon's history. He emphasized that the current government in this agreement represents only itself and does not represent the Lebanese nation.

He also claimed that the provisions of this agreement grant extensive powers to the Israeli army regarding the performance of the Lebanese army and the occupied areas, and implicitly recognize this regime's sovereignty over parts of Lebanon's occupied territories. According to him, such an agreement seriously challenges Lebanon's independence and national sovereignty.

The Lebanese cleric, warning about the consequences of this agreement, described it as a "national catastrophe" and stated that those who prevented the Lebanese army from playing its role in defending the country are now also seeking to weaken the position of this institution. He added that this agreement places Lebanon's sovereignty in the hands of Washington and Tel Aviv, and emphasized, "This shameful agreement, no matter what cost it may entail, will never be implemented."

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