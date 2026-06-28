Israeli Analyst: Netanyahu Addicted to Power

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ran Edelist, an analyst and political commentator for Maariv, wrote in a piece that the U.S. government led by Donald Trump, by increasing pressure on Tel Aviv, has placed this regime in a difficult situation. He claimed that although Netanyahu does not intend to destroy Israel, his performance has led to the weakening of this regime's political and democratic structures, and the continuation of this process will result in the gradual erosion of security, the economy, and the political system.

Edelist, referring to Netanyahu's recent remarks, described him as "addicted to power" and claimed that the main goal of the recent wars was not to counter Iran's nuclear program, but to maintain Israel's regional superiority. According to him, Iran's nuclear threat has become more of a tool to advance Netanyahu government's political and security objectives than the main factor in the conflicts.

This Israeli analyst also wrote that despite the extensive attacks on Iran, Tehran still holds an important position in regional equations, and recent developments have shown that Tel Aviv's declared objectives have not been achieved. In conclusion, he called for the formation of an official inquiry committee to review decisions related to the recent wars and emphasized that the Israeli government must be accountable for its policies regarding regional developments.

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