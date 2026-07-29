Photos: Shia Ulema Council Rejects Muharram Restrictions, Announces Protest at Press Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Shia Ulema Council Pakistan has strongly rejected what it described as unjust restrictions on Muharram mourning processions and gatherings, condemning the inclusion of mourners in the Fourth Schedule without legal justification. At a press conference titled "Protection of Azadari," the council unveiled an 11-point charter of demands and announced nationwide protests on August 2, calling for the immediate release of detained mourners and an end to what it termed discriminatory measures against the Shia community.