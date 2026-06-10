Karachi Hosts Conference Highlighting Message of Karbala and Legacy of Martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Among those in attendance were Allama Syed Shehnshah Hussain Naqvi, President of the Jafaria Alliance; Allama Syed Nazir Abbas Taqvi, a senior leader of the Shia Ulema Council; renowned religious scholar Allama Shabbir-ul-Hasan Tahiri; S.M. Naqi, head of the Central Organization for Azadari; Razi Haider Rizvi of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen; Hassan Rizvi, General Secretary of ISO Karachi; Sarwar Ali, General Secretary of the Pak Muharram Association; Hassan Raza Sohail of the All Pakistan Shia Action Committee; Ikhtiar Imam of Ghazi Abbas Trust; and Advocate Syed Samar Abbas Zaidi, President of Jafaria Alliance District Malir, along with other prominent members of the Shia community.

Addressing the gathering, speakers reflected on the enduring message of the Battle of Karbala, the sacrifices made by its martyrs, and the importance of distinguishing between truth and falsehood in contemporary society. They emphasized that the legacy of the martyrs of Karbala continues to inspire resistance against oppression, as well as the values of freedom, justice, and moral courage.

The conference drew a large public audience. Members of the Payam Scouts paid tribute to the martyrs with a ceremonial salute, while participants offered prayers in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for Islam and reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward their mission.

The event concluded with special prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan, unity within the Muslim community, and the spiritual reward of the martyrs of Islam.