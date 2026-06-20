Imam Hussain’s Sacrifice Preserved and Strengthened Islam, Says Pakistani Shia Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prominent Islamic scholar and preacher Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi has said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) holds unparalleled significance in Islamic history, as it ensured the preservation and continuity of the faith through immense personal sacrifice.

Addressing a gathering during the first ten days of Muharram at Masjid Syed al-Shuhada in Karachi, Naqvi said that Islam remains intact in its original form today because of the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala.

“The survival and strength of Islam are the result of the unparalleled sacrifices offered by Imam Hussain and his companions,” he said. “Through their devotion and martyrdom, the martyrs of Karbala kept the message of Islam alive for future generations.”

Naqvi emphasized that the events of Karbala continue to serve as a lasting lesson for humanity, demonstrating the importance of standing firm in defense of faith, justice, and moral principles, regardless of personal cost.

He said the martyrs of Karbala left a timeless message that whenever religion and truth are threatened, believers should be prepared to dedicate themselves to the protection and strengthening of their faith without fear for their own lives.

The scholar also called for enhanced security measures for Muharram processions and urged followers of different Islamic schools of thought to promote unity, mutual respect, and inter-sect harmony during the commemorative period.