Day of Arafah is Day of Seeking Forgiveness, Worship, and Devotion to Allah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message issued on the occasion of 9th Dhul-Hijjah, the Day of Arafah, and the martyrdom anniversary of Muslim ibn Aqeel, Naqvi said the day is one of repentance and seeking forgiveness, during which God invites His servants toward worship and obedience.

He said that by embracing the spirit of divine obedience on the Day of Arafah, believers could strive for both worldly and eternal salvation. Referring to a well-known narration attributed to Imam Zain ul Abideen (A.S), Naqvi said the Imam once heard a man begging from people on the Day of Arafah and remarked: “Woe to you. On this day, even the child in the mother’s womb is not deprived of God’s mercy, yet you ask from people instead of the Creator.”

Naqvi noted that Islamic traditions and religious texts describe several recommended acts for the Day of Arafah, including fasting, ritual purification, and pilgrimage-related devotions such as the visitation of Imam Hussain.

Paying tribute to Muslim ibn Aqeel, Naqvi said he was honored to serve as the special representative of Imam Hussain (A.S) and demonstrated unwavering obedience to his leader while courageously raising the voice of truth against tyranny.

He added that Muslim ibn Aqeel’s sacrifices, including those of his sons, underscored the principle that no sacrifice is too great for the preservation and dignity of faith.

Naqvi said the life and character of Muslim ibn Aqeel illustrate how far a conscientious individual can go in supporting truth and justice. He described him as a symbol of loyalty, sacrifice, bravery, and obedience to the Imam of his time.

He further stated that the people of Kufa had repeatedly written to Imam Hussain, pledging allegiance and inviting him to the city. In response, the Imam appointed Muslim ibn Aqeel as his envoy to assess the situation in Kufa, a decision that, according to Naqvi, reflected the envoy’s high stature and trusted position.