Sheikh Nouri: Dhul-Hijjah is an opportunity for worship and bringing hearts together

ABNA24 - The Friday prayer leader of Gallehdar, Fars, stated: "God willing, by the blessing of this great and magnificent month, the Almighty God will send down His blessings upon us, and the Islamic nation will return to its true self in peace and tranquility, paying attention to divine commands and the prophetic way, defeat its enemies, and form a united Islamic front.

"Sheikh Mustafa Nouri, the Friday prayer leader of Galleh Dar, Fars, described the month of Dhul-Hijjah as a month of divine blessings and strengthening national cohesion, and stated: "The month of Dhul-Hijjah is one of the most blessed and valuable months for Muslims around the world; during this month, by performing the rituals of Hajj, a person attains divine forgiveness."



Sheikh Nouri explained: "The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) recommended and greatly emphasized the beginning of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, and described performing acts of worship during these ten days as very close to and beloved by Allah. Muslims should cherish the opportunity in this month, strive to perform acts of worship, and be diligent in promoting and multiplying acts that create unity."



This Sunni scholar clarified: "The virtues and fruits of the month of Dhul-Hijjah are countless; from the days and nights of worship to the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha, all are for the worship of the Almighty God and bringing the hearts of Muslims together. Rarely have such divine blessings been gathered together, and this is a great opportunity."



He stated: "In a year when the filthy enemies, namely America and the Zionist regime, have attacked our dear nation, martyred our people and our leader, and left us in mourning, we must strive in this great and magnificent month to benefit in various ways to heal the grieving hearts."



He emphasized in conclusion: "God willing, by the blessing of this great and magnificent month, the Almighty God will send down His blessings upon us, and the Islamic nation will return to its true self in peace and tranquility, paying attention to divine commands and the prophetic way, defeat its enemies, and form a united Islamic front."



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