Hajj Rituals A Symbol of Politics in Islam: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj mission described the Hajj rituals as a symbol of politics in Islam.

Speaking at a gathering of Iranian Hajj cultural servants in Mecca on Friday, Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdol Fattah Navab, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, said some people talk about separating Hajj from politics.

“According to the martyred Imam (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei), the nature of the simultaneous gathering of pilgrims in a single place and time, with single programs and single duties, is the greatest symbol of politics in Islamic rituals. Politics is nothing more than determining ‘do’s and don’ts’ for the happiness of society,” he stated.

Emphasizing the Quranic principle of “compassionate among themselves,” he quoted the martyred Leader as saying that genuine Hajj is one that has the characteristics of the Abrahamic Hajj.

Unity, cooperation, convergence, attention to Muslims, especially the oppressed Palestinians, and disavowal of the enemies of Islam are hidden in the Abrahamic Hajj, he stated.

Hojat-ol-Islam Navab said that for nearly three months, the people of Iran have been in the squares of cities, chanting slogans against the enemy and standing firm.

The enemy has seen this resistance and steadfastness, he noted. “Now, if all Muslims had come to the square, the enemies would have definitely looked at Muslims differently. This is the Abrahamic Hajj that the Imam mentioned.”

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