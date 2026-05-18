Hezbollah: Direct Talks With Israel Have Hit a ‘Dead End’ After New Violations

ABNA24 - Israel’s military has attacked eastern and southern Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire agreement, killing and injuring civilians across the country, as Hezbollah warned that negotiations between Lebanese authorities and Israel have reached a “dead end.”

According to Lebanese media, Israeli jets struck the town of Sohmor in the Bekaa Valley and several areas across southern Lebanon on Sunday.

The attacks came only days after Lebanese and Israeli delegations concluded a third round of US-mediated talks in Washington and agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 45 days.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued daily violations through airstrikes and demolitions across Lebanese territory.

In response to the attacks, resistance fighters have continued retaliatory operations against Israeli military positions near the occupied border areas.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah warned that negotiations pursued by Lebanese authorities with Israel have reached a “dead end.”

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan said Sunday that direct talks with the Israeli regime have produced nothing but “one concession after another.”

“The direct negotiations that the authorities in Lebanon have conducted with the Israeli enemy have led them down a dead-end path.”

He reiterated that neither the Lebanese government nor any external party would succeed in implementing Israeli demands, “especially when it comes to the issue of disarming the resistance.”

Lebanon entered the talks in April seeking an immediate end to the regime’s airstrikes against the country, while Tel Aviv keeps demanding the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah warned Lebanese authorities against “deviant choices” and illusions about the possibility of reaching peace with Israel.

The resistance movement said Lebanese officials are treating Israel “as though it were a peaceful and recognized entity,” despite the regime’s continued occupation, aggression, and settlement ambitions in Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah further warned that accepting direct negotiations with Tel Aviv would only strengthen Israeli gains “at the expense of Lebanon and its people.”

The group urged Lebanese authorities to stop making “free concessions” and reject any process that undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty and national dignity.

On Friday, the United States announced a 45-day extension of the ceasefire agreement after what Washington described as “productive” talks held in Washington. Further negotiations are expected to resume in early June.

Israel launched a large-scale war on Lebanon in March. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least 2,988 people have been killed and 9,210 wounded by Israeli attacks since March 2.



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