AhlulBayt News Agency: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has released declassified documents that she says reveal longstanding US funding for more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including more than 40 facilities in Ukraine, while accusing previous administrations of concealing the extent of the program.

The disclosure, accompanied by partially redacted intelligence records and maps, was made on Thursday.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), many of the laboratories have conducted research involving hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, including the so-called Gain-of-Function research. The controversial research seeks to genetically alter organisms in a way that may enhance the biological functions of gene products.

"ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and well-being of the American people and people around the world," Gabbard said.

The newly released material stated that Ukraine has more than 40 laboratories that were built or supported in part by the United States.

According to the documents, some of the facilities handled Soviet-era biological warfare pathogens and conducted research involving Especially Dangerous Pathogens (EDPs), including anthrax, Ebola, MERS, SARS, and the plague.

One of the sites highlighted in the briefing is the Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine in Kharkiv. The declassified slides showed that the facility houses "at least some dangerous pathogens," has historical links to Soviet-era biological research, and conducts work in veterinary medicine, virology, and toxicology.

The documents also referred to biosafety deficiencies at the facility, particularly in areas handling Brucella bacteria, and mentioned the existence of a basement in a virology building.

According to the released records, US involvement extended beyond infrastructure support to include training Ukrainian scientists in biocontainment practices and funding research into infectious diseases, including studies related to highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Intelligence assessment highlights security concerns

The ODNI said some of the laboratories became more vulnerable because of the conflict involving Ukraine and Russia, citing risks of damage, seizure or exploitation in information operations.

The intelligence assessment described one Kharkiv laboratory as being exposed to security risks and cited claims concerning US-linked biological weapons activity.

The documents also stated that the laboratory network formed part of a broader scientific and biodefense-related system involving contractors, government support, and international research partnerships.

'Previous cover-up'

Gabbard accused previous administrations and senior health officials of misleading the public about the existence of US-supported biological laboratories.

"Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr [Anthony] Fauci (former president Joe Biden's chief medical advisor), and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth," she said.

The ODNI also said information about the existence and funding of the laboratories had been intentionally withheld from the American public and that people raising questions about the issue had been labelled foreign assets or traitors.

The ODNI said Gabbard has formally directed the US intelligence community to prioritize gathering information about overseas biological laboratories.

The office added that expanded oversight efforts were already uncovering information about ongoing clinical trials at some of the facilities, which Gabbard said raised "significant ethical, financial, and security concerns."

Among the examples cited in the declassified material is the Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory, which reportedly received $1,728,822 in funding, while its permit for working with certain pathogens remained listed as "in progress."

The release of the declassified documents came amid a major change in the US intelligence leadership.

Gabbard has announced her resignation after coming under intense pressure from the White House over her opposition to the US-led aggression against Iran, according to informed sources.

The official, who oversaw the US intelligence community and coordinated activities across multiple American spy agencies, officially attributed her departure to family circumstances.

However, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters last month that the real trigger for her exit was mounting pressure from the White House after Gabbard repeatedly voiced strong objections to the unwarranted decision that saw the US and the Israeli regime launch their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran in the absence of any "imminent threat" to American security.

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