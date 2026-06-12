Leader issues message of condolence on passing of Ayatollah Fayyaz

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has issued a message of condolence on the passing of the prominent religious scholar, Ayatollah Ishaq Fayyaz.

The leader commended Ayatollah Fayyaz’s scholarly services in the Islamic seminary and expressed his sympathy to the seminary of the holy city of Najaf, his followers and admirers, the people of Afghanistan, and his family.

The text of Ayatollah Khamenei’s message, issued on Thursday, is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return” (Quran, 2:156).

The news of the passing of the prominent Religious Authority, Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Ishaq Fayyaz (may his soul be sanctified), has caused great sorrow and grief, and it has left the seminaries — especially the holy seminary of Najaf — in mourning.

His many years of being in the holy seminary of Najaf and benefiting from the great scholars there — such as the late Ayatollah Sayyid Abu al‑Qasim Khoei (may God’s mercy be upon him) — training students, writing books, supervising scholarly life in that seminary, and guiding the faithful and his followers, are only a part of the legacy of this jurist. These services will never be forgotten, and his righteous works will endure, God willing.

I offer my condolences for this painful loss to the seminary of Najaf, to all the followers and admirers of this late Religious Authority, to particularly the resilient, steadfast people of Afghanistan, and to his honorable family. I pray to Almighty God to grant the departed a high station in paradise, the company of those closest to Him, and to bestow patience and a great reward on the bereaved.