Afghan Shia Ulema Council Calls for Safe, Grand Muharram Ceremonies Across Country

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Afghan Shia Ulema Council issued a statement on the arrival of the month of Muharram, calling on the country’s security officials to provide the conditions for the grand and safe holding of the Muharram and Ashura mourning ceremonies.

As the month of Muharram and the days of mourning for the master and leader of martyrs, Imam Hussein (AS), approach, the Afghan Shia Ulema (scholars) Council issued a statement on Monday, the Afghan Voice news agency reported.

Citing the Prophetic Hadith “Hussein is from me and I am from Hussein,” the statement said the Ashura movement is a school of honor, freedom, seeking justice, enjoining good and forbidding evil, and standing against oppression and corruption.

The council further stated that the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) was not only a historical event, but also a beacon for all the freedom-seeking people of the world and an inspiration for oppressed nations throughout history.

It called on all believers and organizers of mourning ceremonies to hold the Ashura mourning ceremonies with passion and awareness, as in previous years.

In another part of the statement, orators, preachers, and elegy reciters were asked to familiarize young people with the true goals and messages of Ashura, including seeking justice, taking responsibility, and defending Islamic values, with care and a sense of responsibility, and to avoid proposing and expressing any kind of matter or statement that could cause discord among the country’s Muslims.

The Afghan Shia Ulema Council also called on the officials of mourning groups and delegations to fully cooperate with security forces in ensuring the security of the processions so that they can be held in a peaceful, safe, and unrestricted atmosphere.

The statement also urged the country’s security officials to provide a grand and safe environment for the Muharram and Ashura ceremonies and to pay attention to the religious rights of all citizens.

“While praying for the honor and pride of our beloved Afghanistan, we ask God Almighty to protect our nation from the scourges of discrimination, division, violence, and insecurity, and to make us all true followers of the school of Imam Hussein (AS),” it added.

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