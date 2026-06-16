Iraq Military Units Boost Readiness to Secure Muharram Mourning Processions

AhlulBayt News Agency: As the lunar Hijri month of Muharram approaches, Iraq’s military units have boosted their level of readiness to ensure security for mourning processions.

The commander of the Baghdad Operations Headquarters issued an order to increase the level of combat readiness of all military units and continue preemptive operations during Muharram, Al-Furat News reported.

Walid Khalifa al-Tamimi chaired a meeting to review the security and service plan for the month of Muharram and the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the mechanism for its implementation during the mourning period.

He emphasized increasing the level of combat readiness of units and continuing preemptive operations to investigate and conduct armed reconnaissance operations to pursue lawbreakers and organized crime groups and those who harm the peace of society.

Al-Tamimi emphasized taking measures for caution and vigilance and intensifying intelligence efforts and information exchange with the aim of preventing the security and health of citizens from being compromised and preventing obstruction of the path of religious ceremonies.

Referring to the importance of examining the sources of providing meals or medical services, he called for high-level coordination of all government departments and institutions and the Husseini processions to review safety and security measures.

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar.

Shia Muslims, and others in different parts of the world, hold ceremonies every year in Muharram to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time - Yazid Bin Muawiya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.

This year, the month of Muharram will start on Tuesday, June 16, and the day of Ashura will fall on June 25.

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