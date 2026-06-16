Preserving Imam Hussein's Message is a Universal Duty: Kashmir Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Shia cleric in Kashmir has stressed that safeguarding the message of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and the culture of Ashura is a collective responsibility, urging all segments of society to ensure its authentic transmission to future generations based on the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT).

As the sacred month of Muharram approaches, the Shia Religious Association of Kashmir convened a major consultative and executive meeting at its central headquarters, Dar-ul-Mustafa, in Budgam. The gathering brought together association members, executive officials, committee directors, elegists and reciters, representatives of mourning processions, and religious activists to coordinate and plan for the upcoming mourning ceremonies.

Muharram: A Season of Self-Purification and Social Reform

Addressing the assembly, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Mousavi, President of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, underscored the spiritual and educational significance of Muharram. He called upon the faithful to welcome the month with sincerity, discipline, piety, and a spirit of self-rectification.

Citing the objectives of Imam Hussein's uprising, Mousavi stated, "The Ashura movement was launched to reform the Islamic Ummah. Therefore, every believer must seize the opportunity of Muharram to correct their conduct, elevate their spirituality, strengthen adherence to Islamic values, and re-evaluate their lifestyle."

Mourning Must Remain Authentic, Simple, and Free from Innovations

The head of the Shia Religious Association firmly emphasized that mourning ceremonies must remain within the framework of the Ahlul Bayt's (PBUT) teachings, steering clear of any form of extremism, innovation, or behaviors incompatible with Islamic principles.

He urged mourners to abstain from customs and habits that contradict the spirit of Islamic teachings and the authentic culture of Ashura. He called for the diligent preservation of the genuine mourning traditions passed down through generations by great scholars and predecessors.

Reflecting on the sanctity of Ashura day, the prominent Kashmiri scholar requested mourners to refrain from eating and drinking until the noon prayers and to then content themselves with simple food. "It is befitting that the Day of Ashura, in remembrance of the thirst and oppression endured by Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his loyal companions, be spent in an atmosphere saturated with grief and sorrow, accompanied by the remembrance of Karbala's tragedies, worship, supplication, and supplicatory prayers," he said.

Transmitting the Ashura Message: A Shared Responsibility

Mousavi concluded by stressing the necessity of enthusiastic public participation in the morning gatherings and mourning processions of Ashura day. He demanded full adherence to the announced schedules and the preservation of order, security, and dignity throughout the ceremonies.

"Keeping the message of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and the culture of Ashura alive, according to the teachings and will of the Ahlul Bayt, is a shared duty resting on the shoulders of all strata of society. We must strive to transmit this message correctly to the coming generations," he asserted.

Youth Engagement and Preserving the Authentic Identity of Mourning

Following Mousavi's address, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi, a Kashmiri cleric, outlined the agenda and programs scheduled for the Muharram period. Highlighting the crucial role of organizers, reciters, volunteers, and mourners, he emphasized the necessity of maintaining discipline and order in both the ceremonies and the street processions.

He identified the key duties of mourners as including strict compliance with the timetable issued by the Shia Religious Association, mass attendance at the morning rituals and Ashura day ceremonies, cooperation with executive and security bodies, commitment to performing prayers, and upholding simplicity, dignity, and spirituality across all mourning programs.

Participants in the meeting examined various dimensions of the Muharram programs, stressing the need for the active and extensive presence of the younger generation in religious ceremonies. They identified strengthening organizational ties, preserving the traditional and authentic identity of mourning rituals, full compliance with rules and regulations, and widespread participation in the central Ashura march in Budgam as top priorities for the holy month.

Attendees maintained that the conscious participation of the youth in Muharram programs plays an effective role in transmitting the culture of Ashura and preserving the spiritual heritage of the Ahlul Bayt for future generations.

The session concluded with prayers for the successful and glorious observance of Muharram ceremonies, for the unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah, and for the people and martyrs of Palestine, Iran, and Lebanon.

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