How Shia Muslims in Kashmir preserve their language through Marsiya mourning

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the month of Muharram, the streets of Srinagar and Shia-majority areas across Kashmir take on a solemn hue. Black flags flutter from rooftops and lampposts, and the usual vibrancy of daily life is muted. During these days, the Shia community pauses celebrations and festivals, as the Valley collectively remembers the tragedy of Karbala.

Homes, streets, and Imambaras are adorned simply, with only the tones of mourning marking the presence of commemoration. The air fills with the recitation of Marsiya, the mournful poetic eulogies of Prophet Muhammad’s family, whose sacrifice continues to echo centuries later.

The tradition of Marsiya came to Kashmir with early Islamic missionaries like Bulbul Shah and Syed Mir Ali Hamadani in the 14th century. While spreading the teachings of Islam, they also introduced the poetic form as a means of remembrance—transforming grief into a medium that both educates and preserves cultural identity.

In its essence, Marsiya is a lamentation over loss, a poetic act of devotion that remembers the valor and suffering of Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala. But in Kashmir, Marsiya is more than religious expression; it is a vessel through which the Kashmiri language and its traditional vocabulary have been preserved over centuries.

“Kashmiri Marsiya is the only living medium through which centuries-old words and expressions survive,” says Ali Mohamed, a literary historian.

“While other forms of literature have lost many archaic words, the Shia community, through Marsiya recitation, has kept them alive in daily life. This poetry is a living archive of the Kashmiri language.”

The word “Marsiya” originates from the Arabic marthiyya, meaning a lament or eulogy for the dead. Though Marsiya as a poetic form existed in Arabic, Persian, and Urdu centuries before reaching Kashmir, its adaptation into the Kashmiri language created a unique rhythm and style. Unlike other poetic traditions, which evolved with trends or succumbed to foreign influences, Kashmiri Marsiya has retained its original form, its cadence and compassion passed down through generations.

The structure of a Kashmiri Marsiya is carefully organized into four phases. It begins with Hamd, praising Allah and seeking divine mercy; moves to Naat, honoring the Prophet Muhammad; then Madaah, glorifying the Prophet’s family; and finally Dardh, the elegy proper, recounting the events of Karbala in vivid detail.

Every Marsiya recited in Kashmir adheres to this structure, yet local poets have imbued it with simple, accessible words. While classical poetry from luminaries like Ghalib or Mir often feels distant due to archaic language, Kashmiri Marsiya remains immediately intelligible, allowing communities to connect emotionally across generations.

Marsiya is performed by Zakir, a skilled reciter responsible for delivering the poetry to the public with precision, rhythm, and emotional resonance. The role is hereditary and demands both knowledge of the text and an understanding of its spiritual weight.

Dressed in a white kurta symbolizing shrouds and death, the Zakir brings the narrative of Karbala to life in the majalis (gatherings), often accompanied by ritual chest-beating (matam) and communal weeping.

“The Shia community’s dedication to Marsiya ensures the survival of our linguistic heritage,” adds Ali Mohamed. “Even words that are no longer used in daily Kashmiri elsewhere are repeated in Marsiya recitations. Through grief, the community preserves history and language simultaneously.”

The rhythm of Kashmiri Marsiya sets it apart. Emerging under Persian influence in the 16th century, it gradually adapted to the local language, integrating Kashmiri metaphors, musicality, and emotional textures. Unlike other poetic forms that change with popular taste, Marsiya in Kashmir has preserved its original cadence, keeping centuries-old vocabulary alive in daily use among the Shia community. It is through these recitations that words long forgotten elsewhere survive in the Valley’s households.

“Marsiya is more than poetry; it is a linguistic lifeline,” says Ali Mohamed. “It is through Marsiya that the Shia community has been the only group in Kashmir to actively preserve traditional Kashmiri words and phrases. Every recitation is a lesson in language, history, and devotion.”

“It is remarkable how Marsiya connects grief with culture,” he continues. “When people mourn Karbala, they are also internalizing centuries of Kashmiri vocabulary, idioms, and expressions. It is a community’s way of keeping language alive while engaging with faith.”

For centuries, prominent Kashmiri poets—Hakim Mulla Mohammed Azeem-ud-Din, Munshi Mohammed Yosuf, Munshi Qasim, among others—composed Marsiyas that were passed down to Zakirs for recitation. The manuscripts, often compiled in volumes called biyaz, contain hundreds of elegies that reflect a wide range of themes, from human emotion and moral conduct to historical and religious narratives.

Each Marsiya is carefully titled—sometimes after natural objects like Koh (mountain) or Gulaab (rose), historical or religious figures like Sikander (Alexander) or Musa (Moses), or concepts like Usul-i-Deen (fundamentals of religion)—allowing it to resonate deeply with listeners.

“The Marsiya ensures continuity—of memory, of grief, of language,” Mohamed explains. “Even as society changes, the recitations bring children and elders together, passing knowledge organically from one generation to the next.”

This literary tradition has also captured global academic attention. Dr. Amara Ali, who completed her PhD at the University of Texas at Austin, has conducted extensive research on Kashmiri Marsiya. “Kashmiri Marsiya, traditionally marked by themes of mourning, resistance, and spiritual introspection, has remained largely absent from mainstream scholarly focus,” she notes.

Her work examines the poetic, historical, and socio-cultural dimensions of this overlooked art form, emphasizing how it has preserved both the Kashmiri language and the spiritual ethos of the Valley. “It resonates deeply with Kashmir’s literary and religious identity, offering a bridge between cultural roots and global scholarship,” she adds.

Dr Ali highlights several challenges faced by the tradition today. “Modernity and popular culture mean fewer people engage with traditional poetic forms. Yet, the Marsiya continues to live because it is performed, not just read. It thrives in the streets, in homes, and in communal remembrance.” Her research underscores how Marsiya is more than poetry; it is a living archive, chronicling centuries of faith, grief, and resilience.

In recent years, women in the Shia community have also taken active roles in performing Marsiya, often organizing private indoor gatherings exclusively for women. These spaces are filled with emotion and discipline, where generations of Kashmiri women come together to mourn, recite, and preserve tradition through verse.

“It is one of the few spaces within the Muslim community where women participate equally and preserve language through collective memory,” says Dr. Amara Ali.

“When women recite Marsiya in Kashmiri, they are not only mourning but also ensuring that the words, expressions, and rhythm of our linguistic heritage remain alive within the walls of their homes.”

For the Shia community in Kashmir, Marsiya is not just a ritual but a cultural anchor. Every Muharram and Safer, across hundreds of Imambaras and homes, people gather to listen, mourn, and remember. This annual act of remembrance ensures that traditional Kashmiri words, rhythms, and sensibilities are passed down, embedding themselves in daily speech and thought.

“Through Marsiya, grief becomes a conduit for memory and learning. It teaches us our history, our language, and our values,” says Dr. Amara Ali. “It is living literature, performed and experienced, not confined to books. That is what makes it remarkable.”

In Kashmir, Marsiya has endured wars, social upheavals, and modern distractions, yet it continues to thrive. Every recitation connects listeners to centuries of devotion, resilience, and linguistic heritage. As Zahid Ali reflects, “When I hear Marsiya, it’s not just the story of Karbala—it is our story, our sorrow, and our hope. It lightens the weight of personal loss and reminds us of courage and faith.”

In essence, Kashmiri Marsiya is more than an art form; it is a living testament to the Valley’s spiritual and linguistic heritage. Rooted in grief, shaped by centuries of devotion, and preserved through communal memory, it continues to echo through the streets of Srinagar, in homes, and in hearts, ensuring that both history and language are never forgotten.