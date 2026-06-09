Shia Leader Urges Parents to Prioritize Religious and Modern Education at Eid al-Ghadeer Gathering

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The appeal was made during a large Eid al-Ghadeer celebration organized by Anjuman Sharie Shian at the Imambara in Shippora, Magam. The event drew religious scholars, students from Islamic seminaries, and a large number of worshippers.

The program was moderated by Hujjatul Islam Syed Mohammad Hussain Safvi and Hujjat al-Islam Syed Tasaduq Hussain Naqvi. Children participated in various activities, including recitations of devotional poetry, speeches, and cultural presentations, receiving widespread appreciation from attendees.

Religious scholars speaking at the event highlighted the significance of Eid al-Ghadir, which commemorates the appointment of Imam Ali as the successor to Prophet Muhammad in Shia Islamic tradition. They discussed the concept of wilayah (spiritual and religious authority) and its importance in Islamic teachings.

Among the speakers were Hujjatul Islam Syed Mohammad Hussain Mousavi and Hujjatul Islam Maulvi Gohar Hussain, who described the event of Ghadeer as a defining moment in Islamic history and encouraged followers to strengthen their connection with the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt, the family of the Prophet.

In his presidential address, Agha Syed Hassan al-Mousavi al-Safavi said Eid al-Ghadeer is a day of celebration, gratitude, and spiritual reflection for believers. He emphasized that, according to Shia belief, success and salvation are linked to adherence to the teachings of Imam Ali and the Ahlul-Bayt.

Referring to the event of Ghadeer Khumm, he said Prophet Muhammad, acting on divine instruction, appointed Imam Ali as his successor and leader of the Muslim community. He added that love and obedience toward Imam Ali are regarded by Shia Muslims as an extension of devotion to the Prophet and the core values of Islam.

Agha Syed Hassan also stressed the importance of investing in children's education and character development. He urged parents to focus on the intellectual, moral, and educational upbringing of the younger generation.

"An educated and principled generation is the foundation of a bright future for the community and society," he said, adding that children should be equipped with both religious values and modern knowledge to meet contemporary challenges.

The event concluded with the distribution of awards and certificates to children and students who had demonstrated outstanding achievements in various educational and community activities.