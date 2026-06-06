Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Organizes Grand Eid-e-Ghadeer Celebration

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): To mark the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Ghadeer, regarded as Eid-ul-Akbar (the Greatest Eid), Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Dar-ul-Mustafa organized a grand and dignified celebration at the Central Imambara, Budgam. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of devotees from across the Kashmir Valley.

Several eminent religious scholars attended the gathering. The proceedings commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Hujjat-ul-Islam Qari Azadar Abbas Khan. Shahid Hussain Mir presented devotional poetry in praise of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad ( PBUH) while Ghulam Hussain Shagno conducted the proceedings. The welcome address was delivered by Hujjat-ul-Islam Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi.

The significance and message of Eid-e-Ghadeer were elaborately highlighted by a distinguished panel of scholars, including Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Syed Zakir Hussain Jafri, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Dr. Syed Mudassar Rizvi, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Molana Kifayat Hussain Ansari, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Syed Mohammad Ruhullah Mousavi, Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Yousuf Mousavi, Syed Akhtar Mansoor, Shaukat Shahbaz, and Saleem Yousuf Chalki.

Addressing the gathering, the President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Agha Syed Hassan Al-Mousavi Al-Safavi, stated that every word of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Farewell Sermon serves as a beacon of guidance and salvation for the Muslim Ummah. He said that during the Farewell Pilgrimage, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced the system of Wilayat and emphasized its adherence as a fundamental obligation for Muslims.

Agha Hassan observed that by proclaiming the Wilayat of Imam Ali (AS) at Ghadeer Khumm and obtaining the pledge of allegiance from the Muslims, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) made it abundantly clear that obedience to the system of Wilayat is the guarantee of guidance and salvation, while turning away from it leads to open misguidance. He further stated that the system of Wilayat is a Qur’anic imperative and a source of dignity, strength, and progress for Islam and the Muslim community.

On the occasion, Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian also recognized the outstanding performance of various Maktabs (religious educational centers) operating under its administration in the annual examinations. Computers and other educational equipment were distributed among the best-performing institutions as an encouragement to further academic excellence. Certificates of Merit were also awarded to students who achieved outstanding results in the examinations