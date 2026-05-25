Mourning Ceremony Held in Kashsmir on Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Baqir (A.S)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Aga Syed Hassan Mousavi Al-Safavi Emphasizes Muslim Unity and the Ideology of Resistance.

A grand annual Majlis Hussaini was organized at Mughal Mark, Zadibal Srinagar, under the auspices of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu & Kashmir to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Muhammad Al-Baqir (A.S).

Thousands of devotees and lovers of Ahlul Bayt (A.S) from different parts of the Valley participated in the gathering and paid rich tributes to the noble grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing the congregation, President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan Mousavi Al-Safavi, highlighted the immense scholarly, intellectual, and religious contributions of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S).

He stated that Imam al-Baqir (A.S), during one of the most sensitive and turbulent periods in Islamic history, played a historic role in preserving and promoting the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (A.S) and safeguarding the true spirit of Islam.

Aga Syed Hassan said that Imam al-Baqir (A.S) initiated a profound intellectual and educational movement in an atmosphere overshadowed by oppression and tyranny, ensuring that Islamic teachings remained protected from distortion and that the Muslim Ummah was introduced to the authentic interpretation of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He further stated that the lives of the Infallible Imams (A.S) serve as a beacon of guidance for humanity, as they consistently stood against oppression, falsehood, and ideological deviation while strengthening the foundations of Islam.

Referring to Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S), he noted that the Imam laid the foundations of a remarkable intellectual revolution by nurturing thousands of students and spreading the light of knowledge and awareness whose impact continues to be felt across the world today.

During his address, Aga Syed Hassan Mousavi Al-Safavi also paid glowing tributes to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, along with all the martyrs of Islam, stating that the sacrifices of the martyrs continue to inspire the Muslim Ummah with the spirit of resistance, awakening, and steadfastness against oppression and global arrogance.

He appreciated the resilience, religious commitment, and role of the Iranian nation in safeguarding Islamic values at the global level and offered special prayers for the success, peace, and prosperity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, and its people.

He urged the younger generation to adopt the teachings, character, and noble conduct of the Infallible Imams (A.S) in their practical lives and to play a constructive role in promoting unity, brotherhood, and religious awareness within the Muslim Ummah.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for unity in the Muslim world, peace, and global stability.