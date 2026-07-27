Book Chronicling Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral by Indian Journalist Released in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Dr. Abdul Hakim Ilahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader for India, formally launched the book Shaheed-e-Ummat Ayatollah Syed Ali Hussaini Khamenei: Tashi-e-Janaza – A First-Hand Chronicle, authored by renowned journalist and Editor of the Urdu daily Sada-e-Hussaini, Syed Jaffer Hussain, during a dignified ceremony in the holy city of Qom.

The event was attended by a number of prominent religious scholars, including Hujjatul Islam Kazemi, Hujjatul Islam Mirza Alamdar Ali, and Hujjatul Islam Syed Zia Hussain Jafferi, Director of the Abbasiya Islamic Research Centre, Qom.

Speaking on the occasion, the scholars described the book as an authentic and valuable first-hand account of the historic funeral procession of Shaheed-e-Ummat Ayatollah Syed Ali Hussaini Khamenei. They noted that the work offers readers a vivid eyewitness record of an event of profound significance in contemporary Islamic history.

The speakers also commended Syed Jaffer Hussain for his dedication to journalism and praised his efforts to document and preserve an important historical moment for future generations. They described the publication as a meaningful contribution to contemporary Islamic literature and historical documentation.