Registration for Iranians Willing to Partake in Arbaeen Procession Slated for June 30

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Arbaeen Central Headquarters of Hussein announced the registration dates for those willing to take part in this year’s Arbaeen procession in Iraq.

In a statement on Saturday, it said that based on the guidelines of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Arbaeen Central Headquarters has prioritized the necessary planning to organize an “easy, safe, inexpensive and dignified” trip for Arbaeen pilgrims this year.

It said registration for participating in Arbaeen pilgrimage via the “Samah” platform will start at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, corresponding to the 15th of Muharram 1448 AH.

The statement emphasized that in order to benefit from all necessary services,it is mandatory for Arbaeen pilgrims to register in the Samah system.

The operation to send the pilgrims to Iraq will begin on July 25 and conclude on August 6, it went on to say.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

In 2025, some 4 million pilgrims from Iran took part in the Arbaeen procession.

.....................

End/ 257