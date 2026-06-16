Photos / Sheikh Zakzaky: No Threat Will Stop Our Ashura and Arbaeen Movement

Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), in his closing speech at the Ashura and Arbaeen Conference in Abuja, stressed that Ashura and the Arbaeen trek are deeply rooted Islamic traditions. He said enemies fear their growing influence and acceptance, but affirmed that no threat will stop the movement. He added that the rise in awareness of Ahlul Bayt (AS) and the strengthening of followers marks a new era, noting that Iran’s success is built on steadfast resistance against oppression.