Israeli forces carry out massive explosion in Mansouri area of southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces carried out a massive explosion in the Mansouri area of southern Lebanon on Sunday and set forested hills ablaze with drone-dropped bombs, triggering widespread fires across several locations.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli troops also detonated explosives in Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Haddatha in the south. Artillery fire targeted the Ali al-Taher heights.

An Israeli drone dropped several bombs on the heights of Deir al-Mazraa, Kfar Houneh, Niha and Ain al-Tineh, causing widespread fires in the wooded areas.

No immediate report on casualties was available.

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