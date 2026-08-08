Lebanon health ministry says death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 4,335

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Health Ministry says the death toll from the latest Israeli aggression against the country has risen to 4,335.

According to a statement by the ministry, carried by Lebanon’s Al Manar news network on Saturday, at least 4,335 people have been killed since the Israeli aggression began on March 2, 2026.

The statement put the number of injured at 12,273.

Fighting resumed between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement in March after the group launched attacks against the regime in response to Israel’s near-daily attacks on Lebanon and the assassination of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli airstrike in Tehran two days earlier.

On March 26, Israel launched a ground invasion and subsequently occupied parts of southern Lebanon. On April 16, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire, but the truce was repeatedly breached.

On June 26, the two sides signed a framework agreement brokered by the United States in Washington. Under the framework, Israeli troops would withdraw from southern Lebanon and be replaced by units of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called the framework a surrender to Israel. Critics also pointed to the absence of a specific timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces.