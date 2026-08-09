Hezbollah lawmaker: US responsible for all wars, aggression in West Asia

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese legislator from Hezbollah’s political wing has held the United States responsible for all wars and acts of aggression in West Asia, stressing that the resistance movement will never yield to any pressure or threat.

“Washington is responsible for the wars and conflicts that our region has gone through. The US support for Israel is chiefly responsible for the Zionist regime’s ongoing atrocities in the region,” Ibrahim Moussawi, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, stated on Saturday.

He unequivocally censured the Lebanese government's inaction and silence in the face of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon, rejecting US-brokered face-to-face negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

“Protecting the homeland and national sovereignty, besides defending Lebanese nationals, are at the core of the government's responsibilities. People in southern Lebanon had to bear the burden of defending their own lands after previous administrations failed to honor these primary duties,” Moussawi pointed out.

He emphasized that Lebanon is in dire need of a strong army that can act with full force to defend security, national interests, and territorial integrity.

Moussawi went on to roundly dismiss allegations made by foreign enemies and certain Lebanese political factions against Hezbollah, stressing that pressures, threats and propaganda campaigns cannot compel the resistance group to abandon its principles.

“Our confrontation with the Zionist enemy is not confined to the military aspect. It also covers the Tel Aviv regime’s frantic attempts to manipulate public opinion and undermine our willpower and morale,” the Hezbollah legislator said.

Moussawi stated that the process of fighting the enemy must be examined within a long-term framework rather than a single stage, emphasizing that the nurturing of capacities, willpower, and morale is essential to tackle ongoing challenges.

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