Iran has emerged victorious against US, Israeli regimes: Hezbollah chief

The secretary-general of Hezbollah emphasized that Iran has prevailed in its confrontation with the United States and the Zionist regime and thwarted their goals in the region.

In a speech on Friday, marking the occasion of Arbaeen, Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the oppressive United States and the Zionist regime sought to overthrow the Islamic System in Iran, but they ultimately failed.

Arbaeen, a national holiday in Iran, is one of the most sacred observances for Shia Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the sacrifice of Imam Hussein (PBUH), who was martyred in the 680 AD Battle of Karbala alongside 17 of his family members and more than 70 loyal companions, after refusing to pledge allegiance to Yazid, the Umayyad ruler.

“Iran stood firm with its army, the IRGC, its people, and its leadership. The country that was predicted to be defeated within four or five days managed to endure and proved itself as a vital, influential, and deeply rooted nation.”

Naim Qassem further said that what halted the brutal and widespread attacks on Lebanon was the MoU signed between Iran and the US. Iran placed the issue of Lebanon at the top of the agreement and emphasized that the attacks on Lebanon must stop, and that Israel must withdraw from it.

“Under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Iran will continue to witness more victories and achieve its future goals. We are proud that Iran stands by us in confronting the enemies of humanity and the criminals of the modern era—namely the United States and Israel.”

The secretary-general of Hezbollah also criticized the direct negotiations between the Lebanese government and the Zionist enemy, saying that these negotiations will bring nothing but disgrace and frustration to Lebanon. Israel has gained some political ground, but with the presence of resistance groups, it will not achieve any tactical victory on the ground.