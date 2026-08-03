IRGC: Retaliation for assassinations of Haniyeh, Imam Khamenei inevitable and severe

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that retaliation for the assassinations of former Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is inevitable and would be “severe and crushing.”

On Sunday, the IRGC released a statement to mark the second anniversary of Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, emphasizing that the martyrdom of the former Hamas political bureau chief has strengthened the resolve of the Palestinian people and Hamas fighters to continue his path while further deepening the discourse of resistance and expanding global support for Palestine.

The statement described Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran on July 31, 2024, while he was attending the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president as an official guest, as a major crime and a flagrant violation of international law as well as Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The IRGC stated that two years after the assassination, the ongoing genocide by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, the expansion of the war into southern Lebanon, and subsequent wars involving Iran have further revealed the Israeli regime’s “terrorist and criminal nature.”

It also criticized the US and several Western countries for their military and political support of the occupying regime, arguing that such backing makes them complicit in war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people.

The statement said that the blood of Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese martyrs, including Ayatollah Khamenei, Haniyeh, former Hezbollah secretary general Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, symbolizes the sacred unity of Muslims in confronting arrogance and Zionism.

According to the IRGC, international support for Palestine has increased significantly, as demonstrated by widespread demonstrations around the world condemning the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

The IRGC also rejected conspiracies to disarm Hamas, saying such efforts are doomed to fail, and emphasized that the path of martyr Haniyeh will continue until the aspirations of the Palestinian people are realized.

The statement concluded by saying that retaliation for the assassinations of Haniyeh and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution is inevitable and would be “severe and crushing.”

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