IRGC says two violating oil tankers struck and stopped after ignoring warnings

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says two oil tankers violating regulations had been struck and stopped after ignoring its warnings.

According to the statement issued by the IRGC, in the early hours of Friday, two violating tankers proceeded along an unsafe and illegal route, ignoring Iranian warnings, assuming that they could pass through an undeclared path under the aerial escort of “the child-killing US army”. The statement added they were subsequently struck and halted.

The IRGC said that upon seeing the decisive response from the Iranian Armed Forces, four other oil tankers in the area quickly altered their course and returned.

The IRGC Navy concluded the statement with a strong warning to the US military, stating, “The illegal interventions and orders of the child-killing US Army to vessels in the region will not go unanswered”.

In the wake of the second war of aggression launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, Iran has taken full control of transit in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the status of the strategic waterway will never go back to the pre-war era. The Iranian Armed Forces have in turn targeted vessels that defy Iran’s terms for passing through the strait.

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