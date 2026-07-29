IRGC Struck U.S. Command Centre and Airbase in Jordan with Ballistic Missiles

ABNA24 - The IRGC hit the U.S. Army's central command and airbase in Jordan with several ballistic missiles in retaliation for renewed American aggression.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a U.S. airbase and central command centre in Jordan with several ballistic missiles, warning that resistance will continue as long as American threats and "illegal and mischievous actions" against Iranian interests persist.

The IRGC aerospace force announced the strike in a statement, saying the attack was in response to "aggressive actions by the child-killing American army."

"Until threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and the illegal and mischievous actions of American forces against our interests are ongoing, resistance will continue as well," the IRGC said. "Threats by American officials and illegal interventions against our interests must stop."



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