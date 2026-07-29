IRGC hit three tankers moving through unauthorized passage in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC Navy said it hit three tankers moving through an unsafe, unauthorized passage in the strait, forcing them to stop.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Guards said its naval forces struck and disabled three oil tankers that ignored repeated warnings and continued moving through an unsafe and illegal route in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy said the three vessels were hit after they disregarded instructions to avoid the unauthorized passage. It gave no details on the tankers’ flags, cargo or crew.

The IRGC reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains under full Iranian control and warned that “illegal interventions and orders” by the U.S. military directed at ships in the area would not go unanswered.

The operation adds to a series of recent confrontations in the strategic waterway. Iran has kept the strait closed to all traffic and stressed it will stay shut until American military interference ends.

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