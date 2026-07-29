Iran warns companies receiving Trump's frozen asset payments will be barred from Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian military spokesperson has warned that any company or country receiving payments from Iran’s frozen assets under a proposal outlined by US President Donald Trump would be barred from transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the remarks on Tuesday in response to the US president who had said that vessels damaged during the recent war against Iran would be compensated by using Iranian assets blocked abroad.

Zolfaqari said Trump had announced that compensation for ships damaged during the war by navigating the “illegal and unsafe” southern route of the Strait of Hormuz would be paid from Iran’s frozen assets.

He described such a move as illegal and warned of consequences if it were implemented.

Zolfaqari said Iran’s armed forces would deny passage through the Strait of Hormuz to vessels belonging to any company or country that accepted payments from Iran’s frozen assets under the proposed arrangement.

...................

End/ 257