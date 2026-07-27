Deputy Speaker of Parliament: Ukraine's reckless action will not go unanswered

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Nikzad Samarin warns that any location used as an origin for aggression against Iran will be a legitimate target for the Iranian Armed Forces, as the Islamic Republic will always exercise its legal right to defend its territorial integrity.

Speaking before Sunday’s open session of parliament, Nikzad said Ukraine’s “reckless action” will not go unanswered.

The comment came a day after Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned a ⁠Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one sailor and ⁠injured another.

Nikzad said that by divine grace and promise, and in keeping with established historical precedent, the victory of the great Iranian nation is near.

He described the confrontation between the forces of Islam and their adversaries, whom he said are aligning with “Epstein’s associates,” as having reached a decisive stage.

He said preserving unity among Iranians and the wider Muslim community remained a priority, citing the Leader’s directives on national cohesion and support for state officials.

Nikzad said Iran will not relent in seeking retribution for the assassination of its former Leader, saying he was confident those responsible will face disgrace.

He said the “criminal” United States was mired in a predicament in the Strait of Hormuz and said the security arrangements governing the strait will not return to their pre-war state.

Addressing the US president, Nikzad said Washington should withdraw from the region before suffering a heavier defeat than its previous one.

He said Iran’s Armed Forces were fully prepared to respond harshly to any adventurism by the United States or the Israeli regime, and said American citizens should restrain their president before more US soldiers returned home in coffins.

Nikzad also criticized European governments, singling out Britain, Bulgaria and Ukraine, saying they should avoid being used as tools by Washington and should stay out of disputes that do not concern them.

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