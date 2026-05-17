Iran to Unveil New Strait of Hormuz Traffic System, Restricting Passage for ‘Hostile’ States

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian lawmaker says the country has devised a new mechanism to control maritime traffic through a “designated route” in the Strait of Hormuz, which includes charging fees for "the specialized services."

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi said the new system is in line with Iran’s national sovereignty and will guarantee international trade security.

“Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon,” he added.

He reiterated Iran’s policy on allowing ships cooperating with Iran to pass through the strategic waterway and its ban on hostile countries based on the new mechanism.

“In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it,” the senior lawmaker emphasized.

Azizi said the designated route will remain closed to the operators of the so‑called “freedom project.”

“The necessary fees will be collected for the specialized services provided under this mechanism,” he pointed out.

In response to the US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian Armed Forces launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

Furthermore, Iran retaliated against the strikes by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in a significant increase in oil prices and its by-products.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect. Negotiations ensued in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad but stopped short of an agreement amid Washington’s maximalist demands and insistence on unreasonable positions.

Ali Nikzad, Iran's deputy parliament speaker, earlier this month said Iran would never retreat from its inherent rights in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the legislative body will approve a new law introducing a new legal regime for the vital route which does not only address the conditions of the Islamic Republic, but also takes into account the rules of international law and the rights of the neighboring countries.

According to the draft law, he added, ships belonging to the Israeli regime would not be allowed under any circumstances to pass through the Strait. He emphasized that no permission would also be granted to hostile countries, the United States in particular, to pass through the waterway.



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