Iran's Deputy Parliament Speaker: Strait of Hormuz Will Not Be Reopened Through Military Operations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad has emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened through military operations, noting that the era of dictation is over.

Speaking in a session of Parliament held via webinar on Sunday, Nikzad appreciated the Armed Forces and all military and security bodies of the country, adding, “Today, thanks to these efforts, a new chapter has begun in the history of the Iranian nation.”

He emphasized that the sacred Islamic system has led the United States, the Zionist regime, and their regional allies into a strategic defeat and a maddening quagmire.

“The criminal United States, due to a miscalculation, thought it could swallow Iran, but it was faced with a great barrier called the Iranian nation and received a heavy slap in return,” he said.

Nikzad added, “This war has demonstrated that victory does not come from the power of weapons, but from the strength of will; it does not arise from financial resources, but from asymmetric initiative and operational design; and it is not achieved through modern equipment, but rather through intelligence, patience, and prudence.”

Referring to the repeated failures of the US in coups, attempts at creating separatism, military actions, and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Nikzad stressed that the era of imposing will and achieving outcomes at the diplomatic table that cannot be won on the battlefield has come to an end.

He warned that either the new regional order must be accepted, or there must be an agreement to the conditions of the Iranian nation; otherwise, the “domino of humiliation” for the enemies will persist.

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