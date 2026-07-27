Dispute Over Strait of Hormuz, Prelude to Nuclear Challenge of Iran, Saudi Arabia: Zionist Analyst

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Zionist newspaper, in an article by Meir Ben-Shabbat, wrote that Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Washington comes as the Trump administration continues to give the path of negotiation with Iran a chance, and Pakistan, with China's support, is trying to prepare the ground for resuming direct Tehran-Washington talks.

The article claims that although U.S. military attacks have stopped, economic pressure and the naval blockade against Iran continue, and the most important disagreement between the two sides still concerns the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the author, Iran considers this strategic chokepoint its most important leverage, while the United States is unwilling to accept any restrictions on freedom of navigation.

Ben-Shabbat also claimed that the way disputes over the Strait of Hormuz are managed could serve as a model for future negotiations on Iran's nuclear file, and from his perspective, Tehran's motivation to maintain its nuclear capability has increased after the recent war.

This Zionist analyst further wrote that Netanyahu's most important mission in his meeting with Trump will be to convince the U.S. President of the futility of negotiations with Iran and to steer Washington toward continuing military and economic pressure.

He also expressed concern about the possibility of the United States and Iran reaching what he called a "weak agreement."

In another part of this article, the author addressed the possible nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and referring to Trump's statements that this agreement would not include uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia, claimed that there are still ambiguities about the possibility of future enrichment and the connection of this agreement with the normalization of Riyadh-Tel Aviv relations.

Ben-Shabbat also expressed doubts about the recent positions of Ahmad al-Shara, the head of Syria's transitional government, regarding readiness for a security agreement with the Zionist regime, and claimed that Tel Aviv should evaluate Damascus's performance in practice, not solely based on its political statements.

**************

End/ 345E