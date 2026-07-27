Hamas Responsibilities Announced; Khalil al-Hayya Oversees Organization of Command Structure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Informed sources within Hamas announced that following the election of Khalil al-Hayya as the new head of the political bureau, several meetings were held with the participation of political bureau members in Istanbul, during which organizational responsibilities and the leadership of various departments of the movement were distributed among the members.

According to this report, most Hamas leaders have retained their previous responsibilities, with Khaled Meshaal continuing as head of Hamas abroad, Zaher Jabarin responsible for Hamas in the West Bank, Mousa Abu Marzouk heading the International Relations Office, Bassem Naim responsible for Arab and Islamic relations, Hossam Badran heading National Relations, Izzat al-Rishq responsible for the media department, and Haroun Nasser al-Din in charge of the Jerusalem file.

A new head for Hamas in the Gaza Strip has also been appointed, though his name has not yet been announced.

The sources also announced that no final decision has yet been made regarding the selection of a successor for the head of the political bureau and the head of the ceasefire negotiating team. According to speculation, these responsibilities may be assigned to Khaled Meshaal, Zaher Jabarin, Bassem Naim, or Nizar Awadallah.

Meanwhile, Hamas sources, referring to the ceasefire negotiation process, emphasized that the Zionist regime has so far not responded to the recent proposals presented by the mediators.

According to these sources, Hamas continues to insist on opposing disarmament, guaranteeing the full withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, resolving the status of Gaza government employees, and ensuring the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the strip.

**************

End/ 345E