Hashd al-Shaabi: All Units at Full Readiness to Provide Security for Arbaeen Pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Major General Ali al-Hamdani, the commander of the Middle Euphrates Operations of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi, in remarks announced the completion of special preparations for securing the Arbaeen ceremonies of Imam Hussain (a.s.), and emphasized that all Hashd al-Shaabi units are at full readiness to carry out the security and service missions foreseen in the Arbaeen plan.

He stated that the Middle Euphrates Operations Command is in continuous coordination with local authorities of Karbala, the provinces of the Middle Euphrates region, and other security institutions to ensure the smooth implementation of the Arbaeen security plan and to provide the best security and service conditions for the pilgrims.

Al-Hamdani added that Hashd al-Shaabi units had begun implementing a series of preventive measures some time ago, including clearing desert areas and the surroundings of Karbala, as well as carrying out identification and inspection operations in the Najaf desert; actions carried out with the aim of strengthening security and preventing any potential threats.

The commander of the Middle Euphrates Operations of Hashd al-Shaabi also noted that the Arbaeen security plan relies on the use of modern equipment and technology, including drones and thermal cameras, and simultaneously, Hashd al-Shaabi units have been widely deployed on various pilgrim routes to ensure the security of millions of pilgrims entering Karbala and to facilitate the most magnificent possible holding of the Arbaeen ceremonies.

**************

End/ 345E