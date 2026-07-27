Lebanese MP: "Framework Agreement" Paved Way for Continuation of Israeli Occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Ezzeddine, a member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, referring to the recent statements of the U.S. Secretary of State after his meeting with the Lebanese President, said that Washington has conditioned the provision of any guarantees to Lebanon on the resolution of the Hezbollah file and the monopolization of weapons by official institutions.

He assessed this position as being in line with efforts to disarm the resistance and ensure the security of the Zionist regime.

Ezzeddine also criticized the process of negotiations and security agreements between Lebanon and the United States, claiming that Lebanese officials have entered this path without achieving any tangible results.

He added that the President of Lebanon, in his meeting with the U.S. President, did not seriously raise the issue of the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Lebanese territory, and instead, spoke of "rearrangement and redeployment" of forces.

This Hezbollah representative concluded by emphasizing that the strategic goal of the United States and the Zionist regime is to weaken the resistance and change the internal political balance in Lebanon.

Criticizing the Lebanese government's performance, he called for the convergence of national currents to confront what he called "the threats of the Zionist regime and the imposed policies of the United States," and emphasized that the resistance will continue its path until the full liberation of occupied territories.

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