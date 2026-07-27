Deadly Shooting in Seattle, U.S.; 2 Killed and Several Wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following a shooting in Seattle, at least two people were killed and four others, including a child, were wounded.

The shooting occurred yesterday near the famous Space Needle in Seattle, located in the northwestern United States.

Local media reported that two people were killed in the incident, and Seattle police also announced that several people had been wounded in the shooting, with further details to be released at a later press conference.

Seattle Mayor Kathy Wilson, expressing gratitude to the police force, announced that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident. She emphasized that police officers, by responding quickly to the scene, managed to bring the situation under control and arrest the suspects.

Harborview Medical Center also announced that four wounded individuals from the incident, including a child, a 39-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and another woman who has been taken to the operating room for surgery, are receiving treatment.

Authorities have so far not made a definitive statement about the number of shooters and have announced that investigations to clarify the dimensions of the incident are ongoing.

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