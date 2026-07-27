American Author: Washington's Relationship with Israel Become Unconditional Commitment

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Scarlett Kennedy, an American author, in a note published on the National Interest website, referring to George Washington's farewell address in 1796, wrote that after declaring U.S. neutrality in 1793, he had warned against emotional and political dependence on a foreign country.

According to this author, Washington believed that such dependence could drag a country into the conflicts and wars of others without any real interests, and could undermine its decision-making independence.

Kennedy, reviewing U.S.-France relations during the French Revolution, emphasized that Washington prioritized U.S. security and economic interests over any emotional commitment.

She then compared this approach with the current U.S.-Zionist regime relationship and claimed that this relationship has transformed from a conditional strategic partnership into a permanent and almost unchangeable commitment. According to her, some legislative proposals have also been introduced with the aim of preventing the reduction of military aid or the restriction of arms shipments to Israel.

The author concluded by stating that U.S. cooperation with Israel should be based on the alignment of interests between the two sides, not on a permanent and unchangeable commitment.

She emphasized that American citizens have the right to question the nature of this relationship, and that a return to the principle emphasized by George Washington—namely, maintaining freedom of action in foreign policy and decision-making based on national interests—is essential.

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