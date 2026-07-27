AI Caused Trouble for Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abbas Shuman, the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars of Al-Azhar, announced that the published video, in which the face and voice of Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, as well as media presenter Mohamed Helmy al-Balak, were used to advertise a medical product, is completely fabricated and produced using artificial intelligence technology.

He emphasized that the creators of this video, by exploiting the status and credibility of the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, are seeking to deceive the public.

Mohamed Helmy al-Balak also, denying any cooperation in the production of this content, announced that he had no interview or participation in advertising this product, and called on the public to refrain from sharing the video and to report it.

He also announced the beginning of legal action against those responsible for producing, distributing, and promoting this fake content.

Al-Azhar's Media Center also called on citizens to trust only news and announcements published through the institution's official media and pages, and warned that any misuse of the name of Al-Azhar or its Grand Sheikh and the dissemination of fake content will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

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