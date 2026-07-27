50 Bahraini Mourning Processions Protest Restrictions on Religious Ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the directive of the Ja'fari Endowments Directorate, ceremonies commemorating the martyrdom anniversaries of Imam Hassan Mujtaba (a.s.) and Imam Reza (a.s.) must be held only inside Hussainiyas, without the use of external loudspeakers, and must end by 12 midnight.

Additionally, the departure of mourning processions from Hussainiyas is permitted only during the Arbaeen period and the anniversary of the Prophet's (p.b.u.h) passing, and only with coordination with the relevant authorities.

In response to this directive, officials of 50 mourning processions, by announcing the cancellation of their ceremonies, emphasized that religious rites should be held in accordance with common traditions and without administrative and security restrictions. They considered this action a message in defense of the freedom to perform religious rituals and stated that religious rites should not become a security matter or subject to government oversight.

Criticizing the Bahraini government's performance, Shiites consider these restrictions to be in contradiction with official slogans about religious tolerance and freedom of worship, and believe that the continuation of such policies, especially regarding Shiite religious occasions, is incompatible with the principles of freedom of belief and the religious rights of citizens, and could lead to increased dissatisfaction and social tensions.

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