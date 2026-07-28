Assembly of Experts chairman stresses holding Arbaeen pilgrimage on grandest possible scale

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chairman of Iran's Assembly of Experts stressed the importance of holding the Arbaeen pilgrimage on the grandest possible scale, expressing hope that the massive annual event will be organized with increasingly greater magnificence and dignity each year through proper planning.

In an interview with Arbaeen Radio, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani, responding to a question about his advice to Arbaeen pilgrims, said: "Those who take part in the Arbaeen walk should continue the path of the martyrs and, throughout this spiritual journey, honor the memory of our beloved martyrs, especially those who were martyred in the recent imposed war."

The Chairman of the Assembly of Experts added: "We pray that Almighty God grants success to all those serving the Arbaeen pilgrims and preserves everyone who strives in the service of Islam, the Islamic Revolution, and the people of Iran."

Concluding his remarks, he prayed for the acceptance of the pilgrims' visitation, as well as for their health and success, and asked them to remember all believers and those serving the people in their prayers.

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