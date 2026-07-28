Iranian cultural center in Vienna to host Arbaeen photo exhibition on Friday

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Cultural Center in Austria (Iranian Wisdom House in Vienna) will host the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition “Paths of the Soul” (Wege der Seele) on Friday.

The exhibition, focusing on the common spiritual and human dimensions, examines two important pilgrimage traditions in the world, namely the annual Arbaeen procession and the “Camino de Santiago” (Way of St. James).

A selection of photos in this event invites the audience to reflect on concepts such as faith, solidarity, forgiveness, charity, hope, and the global search for meaning.

The exhibition is designed to strengthen dialogue between Islam and Christianity and is a valuable step towards developing interfaith interactions.

The opening ceremony will feature two keynote speeches. Johannes Ashauer will speak about the tradition of the Camino de Santiago (a path that is not only a religious journey for Christian pilgrims, but also attracts tourists, hikers and those seeking personal growth).

A leading Shia expert will also explain the tradition of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, focusing on the route from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq.

The aim of the exhibition is to foster intercultural and interfaith dialogue by highlighting the common values ​​that unite people beyond religious and cultural differences.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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