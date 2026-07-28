Iran deploys dozens of consular posts across Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Legal and Consular Support Department at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nematollah Haji-Mohammadi said that dozens of Iranian consular posts have been deployed across Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Haji-Mohammadi stressed the importance of safeguarding passports, complying with Iraqi laws, carrying prescriptions for any medications, and avoiding the purchase of foreign currency from unauthorized individuals.

He added that pilgrims who lose their passports can obtain a temporary travel document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' consular posts and return to Iran without difficulty.

Speaking to Radio Arbaeen, Haji-Mohammadi said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established around 40 to 50 consular posts across Iraq this year, stretching from the Erbil region to Basra and covering all border crossings used by pilgrims.



He noted that some personnel have already been deployed, while the remaining staff will travel to Iraq tonight to provide the necessary consular services.



He added that the ministry's services are being delivered in coordination with other organizations, including the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, and said that guidance centers and support systems for pilgrims have also been activated to provide a wide range of services.



The head of the Legal and Consular Support Department also urged pilgrims to ensure that their passports are stamped upon entry into Iraq.



He noted that travel advisories, warnings, lists of medical centers, locations of consular posts, and other essential information have been published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, and advised pilgrims to review this information before traveling.

..................

End/ 257