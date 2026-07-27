Confronting Attacks on Religion, Scholars, Inevitable Responsibility: Bahraini Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Isa Qasim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shiites, emphasized that any government that does not pay attention to religion and human dignity is inherently seeking to destroy religion by distorting it and targeting religious scholars.

In a message posted on his social media account on X, he stated, "The increasing confrontation between rulers and the religiously committed who are subjected to assault and attack places the people of faith before two fundamental responsibilities: defending the sanctity of religion and defending their own lives and rights, even if this path entails great costs and sacrifices."

Sheikh Qasim's remarks come as the Al Khalifa regime's repressive measures against Shiites in Bahrain have intensified, leading to the arrest of dozens of the country's religious scholars.

**************

End/ 345E