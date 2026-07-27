Maariv: Israel 2026 in ICU/ Fragmented Society, Widespread Hatred, Army Crying for Help

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Maariv wrote in an analytical report that if an X-ray of Israel were taken, the result would be "a horrifying picture of a state of emergency."

The newspaper emphasized that millions of Israelis are living in conditions of uncertainty, anxiety, and concern about the future, and still fear the possibility of an Iranian attack and Israel's military response; a situation that, according to this media outlet, has disrupted normal life and affected many businesses and economic activities.

The newspaper also spoke of the deep social and political rift within Israel, writing that Israeli society has been divided into hostile groups and factions, and a wave of internal hatred, crime, and violence is spreading.

According to Maariv, the increase in murders and internal insecurity shows that internal threats have become as dangerous as external threats.

In another part of its report, Maariv described the Israeli army as "worn out and exhausted," and wrote that military forces are on alert on all borders while their capability and readiness have severely deteriorated.

The newspaper also accused Benjamin Netanyahu's government of irresponsibility, writing that the policies of recent years have brought Israel to a state whose effects are now clearly visible.

The media outlet concluded by warning that holding elections in such an atmosphere could deepen internal divisions, and called for halting tension-generating processes and focusing on resolving the crises of the army, economy, education, health, and society.

Maariv emphasized that Israel's survival against regional threats requires a united and capable society; an issue that, according to the newspaper, seems more distant than ever in the current circumstances.

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