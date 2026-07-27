Israel Not Believe Trump's Narrative About Canceling Attack on Iran: Maariv

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avi Ashkenazi, a military affairs analyst for Maariv, wrote that Donald Trump once again backed down at the last moment from his decision, and the claim of a shortage of interceptor missiles as the reason for canceling the attack on Iran is considered invalid by military and defense industry circles in the United States and the Zionist regime.

Citing a Zionist military source, he wrote that the claim of a shortage of interceptor missiles is like saying the United States is facing a shortage of refueling aircraft.

Several officials from U.S. and Zionist regime defense industries also emphasized that production lines for weapons and interceptor missiles have been active without interruption for months, and the consumption of these missiles has not been such as to deplete U.S. stockpiles.

Ashkenazi added that the assessment of the Zionist regime's security and military institutions is that Trump refrained from carrying out the attack on Iran for tactical reasons, not due to a shortage of weapons.

According to him, in Israeli security circles, there is a belief that the United States will ultimately be compelled to enter into a severe confrontation with Iran; although the timing is uncertain.

In another part of his report, this analyst also criticized the situation in the West Bank, writing that the army, Shin Bet, and Israeli police have failed to contain settler violence.

According to him, in just one weekend, about 30 attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians, mosques, vehicles, and farms were recorded, and security forces have been unsuccessful in preventing these actions.

He also warned that the West Bank, over the past four years, with the support of some ministers and right-wing Knesset members, has become the "Wild West," and the behavior of extremist Jewish groups has become a factor in escalating tension and instability in this region.

Ashkenazi called for a more decisive response by the army and security institutions against these groups, and emphasized that their actions fuel tension and insecurity in the West Bank.

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