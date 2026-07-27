Netanyahu: Iran Main Focus of Meeting with Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reuters announced that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, traveled to Washington on Monday and said he would meet with Donald Trump, the U.S. President. This will be Netanyahu's eighth meeting with Trump since the U.S. President's return to power, and their first meeting since February, just before the start of the joint military aggression against Iran.

In a video statement upon his departure, Netanyahu claimed, "In this complex era, you must act with firm resolve and great wisdom. We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, especially Iran. Our goal, of course, is to protect our security as well as to expand the circle of peace around us."

The Zionist regime had not participated in this month's approximately two-week aggressive U.S. operation against Iran.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has acknowledged that he and Trump have had disagreements, as the interests of Israel and the United States in the region appear to have diverged.

A tense phone call in June, in which the U.S. President called the Zionist regime's Prime Minister "crazy," initially leaked to the media and later publicly confirmed by Trump himself, revealed the tensions that have emerged between the two.

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