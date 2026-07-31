Zionist Analyst Warns: Internal Chaos, Extremism Driven Israel into Security Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avi Ashkenazi, a military affairs analyst and correspondent for Maariv, wrote in an article that the Zionist regime, in addition to security challenges on the Iranian, Lebanese, Syrian, and West Bank fronts, is also facing a serious internal threat.

According to him, with less than three months until the elections, recent incidents should serve as a serious wake-up call for officials of this regime, as clear signs of the spread of disorder and weak governance are eviden

Ashkenazi, referring to the repeated entry of extremist settlers into Syrian territory, announced that on Wednesday alone, army forces were forced for the eleventh time to carry out search operations for three far-right settlers who had entered Syria from the northern West Bank.

He added that the army is deeply dissatisfied with the performance of the government and law enforcement institutions, because these individuals repeatedly endanger their own lives and those of army forces without facing judicial or security consequences. He also referred to the killing of two Zionist soldiers following an uncoordinated action by a group of settlers in the West Bank, calling it an example of the consequences of this situation.

This Zionist analyst further referred to attacks on media buildings, including Channel 12, Haaretz, and Channel 13, describing these incidents as a result of the escalating provocative atmosphere and the weakening of governance.

He warned that threats against political and security figures and attacks on the media are reminiscent of the atmosphere that prevailed before the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, and called on the internal security agency Shin Bet to deal more seriously with extremist and organized currents to prevent a widespread security

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